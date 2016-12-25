Texans' Lamar Miller: Inactive for Saturday night's game
Miller (ankle) is inactive for Saturday's night's game against the Bengals.
With Miller out, the Texans' Week 16 rushing attack will be headed by announced starter Alfred Blue, with Jonathan Grimes and Akeem Hunt also in the team's backfield mix. Meanwhile, Miller is reportedly targeting a Week 17 return to action against the Titans.
More News
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Week 17 status up to coaches•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Not expected to play Saturday night•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Listed as questionable for Saturday night's game•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses practice Wednesday•