Texans' Lamar Miller: Inactive for Saturday night's game

Miller (ankle) is inactive for Saturday's night's game against the Bengals.

With Miller out, the Texans' Week 16 rushing attack will be headed by announced starter Alfred Blue, with Jonathan Grimes and Akeem Hunt also in the team's backfield mix. Meanwhile, Miller is reportedly targeting a Week 17 return to action against the Titans.

