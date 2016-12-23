Texans' Lamar Miller: Listed as questionable for Saturday night's game

Miller (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Bengals after not practicing this week, the Houston Chronicle reports.

It remains to be seen whether Miller, who indicated earlier in the week that he'd be able to to play this weekend, will rally in time to suit up Saturday. The Texans' 8:25 ET kickoff presents logistical issues for his owners, though there are still six teams scheduled afterward in Week 16. If Miller ends up being inactive, Alfred Blue would be in line for the start, with Jonathan Grimes and Akeem Hunt also in the mix.