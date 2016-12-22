Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses another practice Thursday
Miller (sprained ankle) didn't practice Thursday, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Though Miller previously predicted that he would be able to play Saturday night against the Bengals, consecutive missed practices make such an outcome appear iffy. If Miller can't rally in time to suit up this weekend, Alfred Blue would be in line to start at running back for the Texans in Week 16, with Jonathan Grimes and Akeem Hunt also in the team's backfield mix.
More News
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Suffers ankle injury in Week 15•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Finds paydirt in win over Jaguars•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Set to face Jaguars on Sunday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Remains limited at practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Limited at practice Wednesday•