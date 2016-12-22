Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses another practice Thursday

Miller (sprained ankle) didn't practice Thursday, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though Miller previously predicted that he would be able to play Saturday night against the Bengals, consecutive missed practices make such an outcome appear iffy. If Miller can't rally in time to suit up this weekend, Alfred Blue would be in line to start at running back for the Texans in Week 16, with Jonathan Grimes and Akeem Hunt also in the team's backfield mix.