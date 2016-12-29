Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses practice again Thursday
Miller (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miller status for the Texans' regular season finale Sunday against the Titans thus remains cloudy and if the team elects to hold Miller out, with an eye toward keeping him healthy for the playoffs, Alfred Blue would be in line head the team's rushing attack once again in Week 17.
