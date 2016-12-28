Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses practice Wednesday

Miller (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per the report, Miller has been making progress, but his status for the Texans' regular-season finale has yet to be determined. In the event that the team elects to hold Miller out, with keeping him healthy for the playoffs in mind, Alfred Blue would be in line to fill in for Miller at running back once again this weekend.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola