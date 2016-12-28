Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses practice Wednesday
Miller (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Per the report, Miller has been making progress, but his status for the Texans' regular-season finale has yet to be determined. In the event that the team elects to hold Miller out, with keeping him healthy for the playoffs in mind, Alfred Blue would be in line to fill in for Miller at running back once again this weekend.
