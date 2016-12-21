Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses practice Wednesday

Miller (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller, who the report notes tweaked his ankle against the Jaguars in Week 15, said Sunday that he expects to play Saturday night against the Bengals, a favorable outcome that would be supported by the running back's return to practice in some capacity Thursday. Per coach Bill O'Brien, Miller is day-to-day and working hard to get back in advance of Week 16's action.