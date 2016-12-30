Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses third straight day of practice
Miller (ankle) did not practice for a third straight day Friday.
Earlier in the week, Houston head coach Bill O'Brien said he was going to be smart as it relates to his injured players, so we shouldn't be surprised if Miller is inactive come Sunday against the Titans. If he doesn't dress or is used in a limited fashion, Alfred Blue will be the main back in Week 17.
