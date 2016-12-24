Texans' Lamar Miller: Not expected to play Saturday night
Miller (ankle) is not in line to play Saturday night against the Bengals, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
We'll confirm that outcome, one way or the other, as Saturday's 8:25 ET kickoff approaches, but it looks like the Texans' Week 16 ground game will be be headed by Alfred Blue, with Jonathan Grimes and Akeem Hunt also in the mix. Miller, meanwhile, is said to be targeting a Week 17 return to action against the Titans.
