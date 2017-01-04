Texans' Lamar Miller: Practices fully Wednesday

Miller (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.

In the absence of any setbacks as the week progresses, Miller is set to return to the Texans' starting lineup Saturday against the Raiders after missing the last two games of the regular season with an ankle injury. In doing so, Miller, who carried 268 times for 1,073 yards and five TDs in 14 games this season, will be making his NFL postseason debut.

