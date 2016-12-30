Texans' Lamar Miller: Ruled out this week

Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Along with Miller, the Texans also ruled out fellow starters Jadeveon Clowney, John Simon and Jay Prosch, with the trio now targeting a return to action for the upcoming postseason. Meanwhile, Alfred Blue is once again in line head the team's rushing attack in Week 17.

