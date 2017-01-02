Texans' Lamar Miller: Should be ready for playoffs

Miller (ankle) is expected to be ready to play Saturday when the Texans host the Raiders in their upcoming playoff game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller, who has missed the last two weeks, figures to be an important figure in Saturday's game as the Texans' quarterback situation is unclear. Tom Savage, who started the final two games of the regular season, suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Titans and was replaced by former starter Brock Osweiler. Whether Savage or Osweiler is the starter, neither quarterback breeds confidence in the passing attack, so head coach Bill O'Brien is likely to lean on running backs Miller and Alfred Blue.