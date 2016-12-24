Texans' Lamar Miller: Unlikely to play Saturday
Miller (ankle) is iffy at best to play Saturday night against the Bengals, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Miller did not practice all week, so it would not be a surprise if he didn't play. If Miller ends up being inactive, Alfred Blue would be in line for the start, with Jonathan Grimes and Akeem Hunt also in the mix. Rapoport's report says that Miller should be able to play Week 17.
More News
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Listed as questionable for Saturday night's game•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Suffers ankle injury in Week 15•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Finds paydirt in win over Jaguars•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Set to face Jaguars on Sunday•