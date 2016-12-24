Texans' Lamar Miller: Unlikely to play Saturday

Miller (ankle) is iffy at best to play Saturday night against the Bengals, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Miller did not practice all week, so it would not be a surprise if he didn't play. If Miller ends up being inactive, Alfred Blue would be in line for the start, with Jonathan Grimes and Akeem Hunt also in the mix. Rapoport's report says that Miller should be able to play Week 17.