Texans' Lamar Miller: Week 17 status up to coaches

Miller (ankle) said he wasn't sure if he'll be playing Week 17 against Tennessee and that the decision is "out of my hands," Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller was held out of Houston's 12-10 win over Cincinnati in Week 16, a game in which the Texans clinched a postseason berth. Locked in at the fourth seed in the AFC, there's nothing Houston can do to improve its playoff position or impact its potential opponent, so running Miller out there on a less-than optimal ankle would be counter-productive to their chances in the first round of the playoffs. With Tom Savage at quarterback, Houston's game-plan figures to tilt toward its rushing attack, so preserving Miller for the opening round, vis-à-vis getting him some reps in Week 17, will be the most salient factor in determining his role against the Titans.