Novak converted one of two field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks in Houston's 24-17 loss to Tennessee in Week 17.

Novak's 45-yard attempt bounced off an upright, his first miss from the distance or closer in 32 attempts. He finished the regular season with 127 points, the second-most of his career, while his 41 field-goal attempts were a career high. Much of his success was the direct result of an offense unable to finish drives. If the Texans were better in the red area, a lot of those field goals turn into extra-point kicks. He enhanced his worth as a kicker, finishing eighth in scoring (7.9 ppg), something that shoulder earn him some interest during the offseason when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.