Novak successfully converted two field-goal attempts and three extra-point kicks for nine points in Houston's 27-14 win over Oakland in Saturday's wild-card round playoff game.

Novak was one of the NFL's more productive kickers in the regular season thanks to an offense that didn't consistently turn red-zone trips into touchdowns, but that wasn't the case Saturday as Houston crossed the goal line on four trips inside Oakland's 20. While the offense did enough against the Raiders, it's still far from an effective unit, and Novak should therefore get field-goal opportunities next week against New England or Kansas City.