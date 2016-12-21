Novak (back) remained limited at practice Wednesday.

Novak entered last week's matchup with the Jaguars battling a back/oblique issue, but he played through it, hitting all four field-goal attempts, as well as an extra point, in the Texans' 21-20 victory. It appears as though he'll likely enter Week 16 in a similar situation, barring improvement over the next two days.

