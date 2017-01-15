Novak kicked three field goals and an extra point in Saturday's 34-16 loss to the Patriots in the division-round playoff game.

Novak once again benefited from a Texans' offense that failed execute and couldn't finish drives. His 10 points in the playoff loss is a nice finish to a season in which he scored 127 points during the regular season. He's had a steady 29-game run as the Texans placekicker, since taking over in Week 4 of 2015. He converted 86 percent of his kicks over his two seasons in Houston and enters unrestricted free agency in the offseason. If the Texans don't make a run at him, Novak will certainly get a chance to compete for a job in some team's training camp.