Novak converted both of his field-goal attempts and had an extra point kick blocked in Saturday's 12-10 win over the Bengals.

Notwithstanding the extra-point miss, Novak has been Houston's best offensive weapon the last three weeks, successfully converting all 11 of his field goals. Houston's offense didn't improve with Tom Savage as the starting quarterback, which is helpful for Novak. As Texans drives continue to stall in the red zone, Novak is there to clean up. His 39 field-goal attempts rank second in the NFL.