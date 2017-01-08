Griffin caught three of four targets for 29 yards in Houston's 27-14 win over Oakland in Saturday's AFC wild-card round playoff game.

Quarterback Brock Osweiler got into a rhythm early using Griffin, who was the target on four of the first six attempts, Houston's tight ends have been Osweiler's safe house this season. While we expect the running game to figure prominently in next week's game plan against Kansas City or New England, when Osweiler throws, he often looks to Griffin or C.J. Fiedorowicz.