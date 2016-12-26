Griffin saw two targets but was held without a catch during the Texans' 12-10 victory over the Bengals on Saturday.

With C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) back in the lineup, Griffin didn't come close to matching last week's 85-yard effort as he saw just 19 offensive snaps compared to Fiedorowicz's 43 and clearly operated as the Texans' No. 2 tight end. However, this was the first time all season Griffin has been held without a catch, so expect him to be more involved in Houston's season finale next week against the Titans.

