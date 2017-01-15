Griffin was targeted three times but did not have a reception in Saturday's 34-16 loss to the Patriots in their division-round playoff game.

Houston's offense was a mess for much of the season, but the emergence of its tight ends was a bright spot. Griffin was targeted 74 times, catching 50 of them for 442 yards and two touchdowns. Both he and C.J. Fiedorowicz had career-best seasons in 2016. Not bad timing for Griffin, who enters free agency in the offseason. He's proven to be a capable target, catching 65 percent of his targets over the first four years of his career, and should generate interest on the market.