Griffin was targeted three times but did not have a reception in Saturday's 34-16 loss to the Patriots in their division-round playoff game.

Houston's offense was a mess for much of the season, but the emergence of its tight ends was a bright spot. Griffin was targeted 74 times, catching 50 of them for 442 yards and two touchdowns. Both he and C.J. Fiedorowicz had career-best seasons in 2016. Not bad timing for Griffin, who enters free agency in the offseason. He's proven to be a capable target, catching 65 percent of his targets over the first four years of his career, and should generate interest on the market.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola