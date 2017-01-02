Griffin caught two of four targets for 10 yards in Houston's 24-17 loss to Tennessee in Week 17.

Griffin, whose season continues onto the playoffs when the Texans host the Raiders on Saturday, finishes the regular season with career-highs in targets (74), receptions (50) and yards (442). It was surprising to see Houston involve their tight ends more in the passing attack -- fellow TE C.J. Fiedorwicz also broke through with 89 targets and 54 catches -- but they became a necessity as quarterback Brock Oswieler never consistently got on the same page with the team's wide receivers. As such, the passing attack pivoted to short-to-medium range options. Griffin picked a fine time to set career-highs as he enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.