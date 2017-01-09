According to Texans coach Bill O'Brien, Savage has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will practice Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Savage was concussed during the second quarter of Houston's Week 17 loss to the Titans, paving the way for Brock Osweiler to reclaim his starting quarterback job for last Saturday's playoff victory over the Raiders. After showing improvement in that performance, Osweiler has already been deemed the starter for Saturday's upcoming clash against the Patriots, but by clearing concussion protocol, Savage should be available as his backup this week, bolstering the Texans' depth at the position.