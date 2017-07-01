Texans' Tom Savage: Comes out of OTAs as starter
Savage emerged from offseason activities as the starting quarterback, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
That means status quo for Savage who was the putative starter following the 2017 draft when Houston selected Deshaun Watson with their first-round selection. The Texans were impressed by how Watson picked up the system, but head coach Bill O'Brien affirmed that Savage is "ahead in how he functions with the offense." So, Savage enters training camp as the starter, but as O'Brien has said several times, he'll need to earn the No. 1 job every day.
