Savage completed five of eight passes for 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Titans, with his day cut short by a concussion.

Savage, who was initially hurt on the first play of the second quarter of the game, was able to return for the final play of the first half. He was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the day, however, and replaced by Brock Osweiler. Looking ahead, Savage will have some hurdles to clear in the NFL's concussion protocol in order to be a starting option next weekend when the Texans embark on their playoff run.