Texans' Tom Savage: Likely to face competition from rookie
Savage likely will face competition from an early-round draft pick, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Savage and Brandon Weeden -- both in the last year of their contracts -- are the only quarterbacks on Houston's roster ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft. While Weeden might nominally be a part of the competition, the starting job likely will come down to a battle between Savage and a rookie. The 26-year-old only has 92 pass attempts in three professional seasons, but he did appear competent in a late-season cameo last year before suffering a concussion in Week 17.
