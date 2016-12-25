Savage completed 18 of 29 passes for 176 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Houston's 12-10 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Savage wasn't particularly effective, but the offensive line did him no favors -- the Bengals delivered 10 quarterback hits and four sacks. However, by not turning the ball over, he was better than Brock Osweiler. The plan was to lean on the ground game, but without Lamar Miller (ankle), Houston didn't run effectively. The third-year quarterback eventually moved the team in the second half when the Texans opted to go without a huddle, but the victory was heavily reliant on the defense, with the Texans tallying just 250 yards of offense.