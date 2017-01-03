Savage (concussion) has still not cleared concussion protocol and will not start Saturday's playoff matchup against the Raiders, Deepi Sidhu of the team's official site reports.

Should he be cleared, Savage will assume the role as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind starter Brock Osweiler. In the past three games, Savage threw for 461 yards but failed to throw any touchdowns. If he does not clear concussion protocol in time for the contest, Brandon Weeden will be Osweiler's backup.