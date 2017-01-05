Texans' Tom Savage: Out for Saturday's playoff game
Savage (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's playoff game against the Raiders.
This is no surprise, coming just one day after we learned Brock Osweiler will start Saturday afternoon's playoff game in place of Savage. Brandon Weeden will serve as Osweiler's backup.
