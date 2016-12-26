Savage will be the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's regular season finale at Tennessee, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Locked into the four seed on the AFC side of the playoff picture, the Titans will continue to trust in Savage as their signal caller over the pricey and mistake-prone Brock Osweiler. Savage himself has made no overt mistakes in the form of turnovers during the past two games, but he's nonetheless posted a completion percentage of 63 percent and 436 yards. While he has yet to toss a touchdown in his three-year career, his Week 17 opponent, the Titans, have been yielding at times this season, allowing multiple scores through the air in eight of the last 11 contests.