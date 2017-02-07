Washington (chest) spent the 2016 season on injured reserve.

At the conclusion of the preseason, the 2015 undrafted free agent was waived/injured before getting placed on IR one day later. An unsubstantiated report from the Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8 claimed the Texans and Washington reached an injury settlement as the result of a chest injury, but he in fact remained on injured reserve throughout the campaign. As the offseason progresses, he'll look to compete for a depth role at outside linebacker.