Ervin has a chance to be a third-down back and handle both return duties in 2017, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In order to get that kind of responsibility, Ervin will need to improve his ball security which became an issue during his rookie season in 2016. He fumbled three times and lost two during the regular season, then fumbled twice in the playoff-win over Oakland. However, Ervin's performance during organized team activities looked very much like a player ready to make a leap in his second season. If the Texans are serious about preserving starting running back Lamar Miller, there will be touches available for a player like Ervin.