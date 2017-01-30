Wilfork is leaning toward retiring this offseason, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wilfork said he thinks the Texans' playoff loss to the Patriots was the final game of his career, which coincidentally began in New England 13 years ago. With two Super Bowls and five Pro Bowls over that span, he has been a hugely impactful defensive anchor since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2004. Should the 35-year-old indeed confirm his retirement in the coming months, Wilfork will finish with 559 career tackles, 16 sacks, 12 fumbles forced, four fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.