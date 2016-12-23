Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Limited practice Thursday
Mercilus (back) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Don't let the limited participation fool you, Mercilus was optimistic when talking to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. After he missed one game due to a flare-up of a troublesome back injury, there have been no setbacks this week, and the Texans' sack leader (5.5) will thus be ready to roll Saturday night at home against Cincinnati.
More News
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Will not play Sunday•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Questionable Sunday•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Sits out Thursday•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Sack, fumble recovery in Week 13 loss•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Three tackles for loss in Week 12•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Makes impact in Week 6 win•