Mercilus (back) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Don't let the limited participation fool you, Mercilus was optimistic when talking to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. After he missed one game due to a flare-up of a troublesome back injury, there have been no setbacks this week, and the Texans' sack leader (5.5) will thus be ready to roll Saturday night at home against Cincinnati.

