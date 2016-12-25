Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Two sacks in return to lineup
Mercilus had three tackles and two sacks in Houston's 12-10 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.
Mercilus returned to action in Week 16 after missing one game due to a back injury. After a five-week sack drought, Houston's sack leader as recorded three in his last three games played.
