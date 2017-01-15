Fuller caught three of six targets for 16 yards in Houston's 34-16 loss to New England in Saturday's divisional-round playoff game.

Fuller had little impact on yet another game, but his end-zone drop of a beautifully thrown pass will burn in the Texans' mind all offseason. The rookie has been a non-entity since Week 5 as NFL cornerbacks got more physical with him, limiting him to just 31 yards per game over his final 10 regular-season games. Getting in better condition to handle the press coverage he's been getting will be a top offseason priority, but he also needs to eliminate the drops that we saw all season long. He's got a wealth of speed and can separate, but if he can't get off the line of scrimmage or hang onto balls consistently, what good is that speed?

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola