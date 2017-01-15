Fuller caught three of six targets for 16 yards in Houston's 34-16 loss to New England in Saturday's divisional-round playoff game.

Fuller had little impact on yet another game, but his end-zone drop of a beautifully thrown pass will burn in the Texans' mind all offseason. The rookie has been a non-entity since Week 5 as NFL cornerbacks got more physical with him, limiting him to just 31 yards per game over his final 10 regular-season games. Getting in better condition to handle the press coverage he's been getting will be a top offseason priority, but he also needs to eliminate the drops that we saw all season long. He's got a wealth of speed and can separate, but if he can't get off the line of scrimmage or hang onto balls consistently, what good is that speed?