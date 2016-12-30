Fuller's main offseason goal will be to get stronger in order to better deal with the physical press coverage techniques he faces in the NFL, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston's 2016 first-round draft pick made a splash early on, catching 19 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns through his first four games. Since then, he has 25 catches, 288 yards and no touchdowns in nine games. Injuries have played a factor -- he's dealt with knee and hamstring ailments -- but Fuller's not in college ball anymore. NFL cornerbacks are a different breed, and he'll need to get stronger in the offseason. "I think a lot of these rookies learn during their rookie year how important the offseason is going to be for them," coach Bill O'Brien said.