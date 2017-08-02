Texans' Will Fuller: Out 2-3 months with broken collarbone
Fuller is expected to be out for 2-3 months after suffering a broken collarbone during Wednesday's practice, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Players have returned from broken collarbones in under two months, but doing so comes with a huge risk of re-injury, which then would rule Fuller out for the season. The Texans prefer to let the speedy wideout make a full recovery and hopefully come back at full strength at some point in October or early November. Texans receivers coach John Perry had already mentioned giving slot receiver Braxton Miller a look outside, as the 6-foot-1 former college quarterback has the requisite size and speed to profile as a boundary receiver. Jaelen Strong and No. 2 tight end Ryan Griffin are the other leading candidates to absorb some of the snaps that would have gone to Fuller, whose career has trended strongly in the wrong direction since early last season. He already had a lot to prove on the heels of a rookie campaign in which he dropped five passes and did little of consequence after Week 4.
