Texans' Will Fuller: Out indefinitely with broken collarbone

Fuller broke his collarbone at Wednesday's practice, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Broken collarbones are often season-ending when suffered mid-year, but the timing of the injury should give Fuller a chance to at least have some kind of impact in 2017. He's considered out indefinitely and probably won't be ready for Week 1, leaving Jaelen Strong as the likely starter opposite DeAndre Hopkins, with Braxton Miller manning the slot. The Texans might also give Miller a look outside, considering Strong has managed only 6.1 yards per target on 48 opportunities through two seasons. Another option would be heavy use of two-TE formations, a regular feature of the offense last season when C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin combined for 104 receptions. Meanwhile, this puts a serious dent in Fuller's stock as he looks to rebound from an ugly second half of his rookie season.