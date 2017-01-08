Fuller caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Houston's 27-14 victory over Oakland in Saturday's AFC wild-card round playoff game.

Fuller has been a non-factor for weeks, but he did have a pair of 19-yard receptions on separate scoring drives. Once Houston built a safe-enough lead against the Derek Carr-less Raiders, the Texans went conservative and there were few opportunities for Fuller and the other receivers in the second half. If possible, they'll operate in a similar fashion next week against Kansas City or New England.