Fuller caught three of six targets for 39 yards in Saturday's win over the Bengals.

Fuller started the season off at a pace as blistering as his speed, with three games of at least 80 yards and two scores in his first four games. He has failed to top 60 yards or score ever since, however, as Houston's pass offense took more than its fair share of lumps this season. If there is a silver lining to be found as the regular season winds down it is that Fuller's last big game, a seven catch, 81 yard effort with a touchdown in Week 4, came against Week 17's opponent - the Titans.