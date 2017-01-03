Orakpo had one tackle in Sunday's season finale against Houston.

Orakpo needed just half a sack over the final two weeks to tie his career high of 11.0, but failed to get it. On the bright side, the veteran outside linebacker played in all 16 games for the second consecutive season since joining the Titans while racking up a respectable 46 tackles. He looks spry as ever at age 30, and will once again be a threat for double-digit sacks in 2017.