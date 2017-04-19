Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Accepts pay cut
Searcy agreed to reduce his 2017 base salary from $5.625 million to $3.4 million, ESPN.com's Field Yates reports.
Searcy also accepted a pay cut from $6.125 million to $3.8 million for 2018, with the ability to recover up to $750,000 through incentives in both years. He's been a disappointment since signing a four-year, $23.75 million deal with the Titans in 2015, recording 95 tackles and two interceptions in 29 games (27 starts). With Johnathan Cyprien signed in March and 2016 third-round selection Kevin Byard hoping to take on an expanded role, Searcy could face serious competition for a starting job.
