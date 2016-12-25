Titans' Delanie Walker: Catches Matt Cassel touchdown
Walker hauled in three of eight targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 38-17 loss to Jacksonville.
Walker was shut out in the first half while being targeted only once. He finally got it going after starting quarterback Marcus Mariota was carted off with a broken fibula in the second half, catching a 14-yard touchdown from backup Matt Cassel on the next drive. The veteran tight end almost had a second touchdown in garbage time, but failed to come down with a bobbling catch in the end zone. Walker showed good chemistry with Cassel, so his stock won't drop much despite Mariota's absence against the Texans next week.
