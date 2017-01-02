Murray rushed 11 times for 21 yards, and caught his lone target for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over Houston.

After tying his season-low with 42 rushing yards last week, Murray halved that number in the finale. He was significantly outplayed by rookie backup Derrick Henry, who managed 65 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Murray had a fantastic first season with the Titans despite the unimpressive finish, rushing 293 times for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns.