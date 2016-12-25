Murray rushed 14 times for 42 yards, and added two catches for 18 yards on four targets in Saturday's 38-17 loss to Jacksonville.

Murray tied his season low in rushing yards while averaging just 3.0 yards per carry. He still got the lion's share of carries despite the poor performance, with backup Derrick Henry rushing just four times for 13 yards. Quarterback Marcus Mariota will be out for the season finale after breaking his fibula late in the third quarter, so expect the Texans to sell out to stop Murray with the AFC South crown potentially on the line.