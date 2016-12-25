Henry rushed four times for 13 yards, and caught both of his targets for 22 more in Saturday's 38-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Henry didn't get many opportunities against a Jaguars defense that managed to bottle up lead back DeMarco Murray. The Titans will start backup Matt Cassel at quarterback next week because Marcus Mariota broke his fibula in the third quarter, so expect the rookie out of Alabama to see a few extra touches for what promises to be a run-heavy Tennessee offense against the Texans.