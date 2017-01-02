Henry rushed 15 times for 65 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over Houston.

Henry outplayed DeMarco Murray, who looked gassed after receiving 293 carries this season. The second-rounder out of Alabama performed well in a complementary role as a rookie, finishing with 490 yards and five touchdowns on 110 carries. He'll need to work on catching the ball out of the backfield if he wants to earn more of an even split with Murray next season, as Henry hauled in just 13 receptions in 14 games.