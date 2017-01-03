Morgan recorded five tackles in Sunday's season finale against the Texans.

Morgan finishes the 2016 campaign with 33 tackles and a career-high 9.0 sacks. Fellow outside linebacker Brian Orakpo added 10.5 sacks on the other side, as the two pass rushers formed one of the most effective tandems in the league. Rookie Kevin Dodd was supposed to play in a rotation with Orakpo and Morgan, but foot injuries and ineffectiveness prevented him from sapping many snaps. Morgan will be a major component of Tennessee's defense next season after racking up at least six sacks in four of the past five campaigns.