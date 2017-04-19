Douglas agreed to reduce his 2017 base salary from $3.75 million to $1.75 million, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Douglas can make up some of the difference via incentives, but he probably won't get enough playing time to have a real shot at hitting those marks. He caught only 15 passes for 210 yards in 11 games last season, working as the No. 3/4 receiver in a run-heavy offense. In addition to being stuck behind Tajae Sharpe and Rishard Matthews on the wideout depth chart, the 32-year-old Douglas likely will have to compete with at least one draft pick for the No. 3 spot. The Titans presumably hope to enter Week 1 with Douglas as the No. 4/5 receiver.